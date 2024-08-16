Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,053,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 1,240,750 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $601.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 21.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Savara by 46.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Savara by 14.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 34.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 396,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

