Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Savers Value Village from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.67. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile



Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

