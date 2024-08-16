Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $5.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

