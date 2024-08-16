Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,206. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

