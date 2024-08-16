SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
Shares of SCYX opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. Research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
