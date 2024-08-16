Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,207,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

