SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SenesTech stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,328. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 155.19% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($84.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

