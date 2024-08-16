Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
