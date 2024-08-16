Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.56

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.56 and last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 41402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,523 in the last 90 days. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

