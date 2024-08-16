Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

STTK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.73. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

