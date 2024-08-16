Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Grows By 46.5%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.28.
Asante Gold Company Profile
