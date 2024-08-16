Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Increases By 41.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Austal Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AUTLF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 4,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

