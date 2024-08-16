Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Increases By 41.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Austal Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of AUTLF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 4,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
Austal Company Profile
