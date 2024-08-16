Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases By 52.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

