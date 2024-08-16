Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Rises By 57.1%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

