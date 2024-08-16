Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Decreases By 15.5%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

