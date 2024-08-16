Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Expands By 66.4%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Calbee Trading Down 4.9 %

CLBEY stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.31. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.01.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

