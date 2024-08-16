Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Expands By 66.4%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Calbee Trading Down 4.9 %
CLBEY stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.31. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.01.
Calbee Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.