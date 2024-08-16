Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 58.5%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 1,046,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.6 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CPAMF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
