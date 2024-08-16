Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 58.5%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 1,046,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.6 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.