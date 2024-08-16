Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Drops By 32.7%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.76 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.13.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

