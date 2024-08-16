Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 66.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 1,115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 376.3 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

CHUEF remained flat at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

