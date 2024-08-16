Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 82.7%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNEY stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

