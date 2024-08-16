Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increases By 76.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.