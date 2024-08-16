Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 55.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %
CLPBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 35,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,550. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Coloplast A/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.