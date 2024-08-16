Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 55.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

CLPBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 35,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,550. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

