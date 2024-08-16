Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rises By 149.3%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

