Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rises By 70.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,368,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 1,974,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.8 days.
Fibra UNO Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of FBASF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 27,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra UNO
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.