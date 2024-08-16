Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rises By 70.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,368,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 1,974,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.8 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FBASF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 27,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Featured Stories

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

