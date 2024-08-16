Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Rises By 160.0%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.3 %

HWCPZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.