Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Rises By 66.7%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
KMBIF remained flat at C$10.90 during trading on Friday. Kambi Group has a 52 week low of C$8.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.00.
Kambi Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.