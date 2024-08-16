Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Expands By 73.9%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 82,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,476. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.