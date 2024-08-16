Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Expands By 63.8%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Mynaric Trading Down 2.3 %

MYNA opened at $3.91 on Friday. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Mynaric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.