Short Interest in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Rises By 59.5%

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RUNN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 8,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUNN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.