Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rises By 54.2%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,507,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 1,626,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,537.0 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SURVF stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

