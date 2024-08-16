Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declines By 40.2%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 224,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,501. The firm has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
