Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declines By 40.2%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 224,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,501. The firm has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.