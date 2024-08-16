Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Declines By 21.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,785,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

