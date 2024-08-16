Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Declines By 21.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIPS
Institutional Trading of Vipshop
Vipshop Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,785,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.19.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.