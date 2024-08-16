Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 161.7%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 40,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.4186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

