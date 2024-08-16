Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

