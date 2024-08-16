SIG (LON:SHI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.30 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.31). 436,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 972,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.60 ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 3,300 ($42.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.86) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 27.10 ($0.35) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.20 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

