SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $10.01. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,376,809 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
