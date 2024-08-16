SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $10.01. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,376,809 shares.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.