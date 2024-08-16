Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 23,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 46,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.