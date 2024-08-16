Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 23,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 46,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $666.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.84.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
