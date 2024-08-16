Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 387,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,653. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

