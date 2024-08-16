Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

SRRTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 15,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,879. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

