Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

SRRTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 15,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,879. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

