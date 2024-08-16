SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $88.80 million and $3.86 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01037779 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $3,559,030.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

