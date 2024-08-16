Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 1.3 %

SMSI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.