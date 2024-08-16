Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.79.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,981. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

