Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $124.73 and last traded at $126.95. 1,843,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,343,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
