SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 400,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,630. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.