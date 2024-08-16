SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.73. 783,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,852. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.88. The company has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

