SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. 12,486,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.