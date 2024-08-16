SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.1 %

BBY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 927,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

