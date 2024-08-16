SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $32,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $109,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $487,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.19. 1,148,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

