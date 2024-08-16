SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,308. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

